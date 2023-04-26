Your voice supports survivors

Posted Wednesday, April 26, 2023 5:39 pm

By Ashley Wilson | Rise Above Violence

As April comes to a close, we as a community can continue to support victims and survivors all year long. We begin by ending the silence.

Ending the silence means being the voice for those who do not have a voice, for not tolerating the undertones of victim blaming and sexual harassment that create space for those who would perpetrate sexual violence. Sexual assault brings shame and doubt to victims. We as a community can be the voice for these victims, and it begins by ending the silence.

So, embrace your voice, not just in April but all year to support victims and survivors of sexual violence. There are many ways you can use your voice:

1. Believe victims. If a friend, co-worker, child or anyone else tells you, believe them.

2. Encourage others to learn more. If you know the facts, share them with community members who may not understand the issues.

3. Get involved. Rise Above Violence always needs volunteers — crisis hotline volunteers and special event or office volunteers.

4. Break the silence. Silence is what keeps victims living in shame instead of freedom. Silence lets the abuser get away with it. Silence is not part of the solution.

The solution is creating a community where violence is not tolerated, where we as individual community members hold each other accountable for things we say and actions we take. How we talk about sexual violence matters. One voice cannot change the dialogue, but all of our voices can. Most importantly, we need to give a voice to those who are too afraid to speak.

We need to give a voice to the child who is being sexually abused at home, to the teen who is being harassed and assaulted at school or out in our community, to the women and men who do not tell because they are afraid or ashamed. We are their voice. Shout out with Rise Above Violence that our community will support survivors, that they have a place, that they have hope and that healing is possible.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or domestic violence, there is help. Rise is a nonprofit organization that provides free services to victims and survivors. Whether it has been 10 minutes or 10 years, our advocates are here to help you. There is no obligation to report to law enforcement; our advocates will help you understand all your choices. You are not alone. Call (970) 264-9075 for 24/7 support.

You can continue to support Rise throughout the year at the following events:

• May 10 — Business After Hours with PMAB at 5:30 p.m.

• May 20 — Mental Health Awareness Walk with Youth Rise at 10:30 a.m. in Town Park.

• May 20 — Rise Above with Riff Raff, a party with a cause at noon. Rise is hosting a cornhole tournament. More information is available on Facebook and our website.

• Sept. 30 — Art Above Violence Gala, more information to be determined.

• October — Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the iRISE Adventure Challenge.

We are always looking for volunteers to support our 24/7 support line and volunteers interested in helping with special events. Call (970) 264-1129, ext. 4 if you are interested or email ashley@riseaboveviolence.org.

Rise is a nonprofit organization which promotes the belief that all people have the right to live free from violence. Rise provides 24-hour support and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or other forms of violence, serving more than 350 victims each year. Rise also works to eliminate violence through education for youth and our community. All programs and services are free and confidential including emergency prevention education and empowerment programs.

Visit www.riseaboveviolence.org for more information or call (970) 264- 9075 to talk to an advocate today.