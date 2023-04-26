Pine River Shares’ Thrive in Place Project to hold free lunch, presentation on aging in Arboles

Posted Wednesday, April 26, 2023 5:40 pm

By Jules Masterjohn | Pine River Shares

Join with others for a free lunch and presentation by Debra Herrera of the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the TARA Community Center located at 333 Milton Lane in Arboles.

Herrera will share information on resources and financial support available for seniors in the Pine River Valley. Lunch will be served.

Included in the discussion topic will be an introduction of the various voucher programs for dental and vision checkups, and support for homemakers, personal care and respite care.

This free program is organized by Pine River Shares’ Thrive In Place (TIP) project that advocates safe, independent living for seniors and vulnerable adults living in the Pine River Valley. TIP is supported by a grant from Next 50 Initiative.

TIP holds regular luncheon meetings in the Pine River Valley: in Arboles on the second Tuesdays of each month at TARA Community Center, and in Bayfield on second and fourth Thursdays at Pine River Shares located at 658 S. East St.

For more information and transportation assistance, contact Pine River Shares at (970) 884-6040.

Information about Pine River Shares’ programs can be found at http://www.pinerivershares.org.

Pine River Shares, a constituent-led social justice leadership project, brings together the knowledge, skills and resources of people in the Pine River Valley to increase collective power and bring about positive social change resulting in healthy, thriving Pine River Valley communities.