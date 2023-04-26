One flew over the crazy nest

Posted Wednesday, April 26, 2023 5:33 pm

By Betty Slade | PREVIEW Columnist

Recently an article flew into my email box and nested there. It shrieked at me, pecked at me and beckoned to me to take notice of the eagle and the crow. The story is about rising above negativity.

My Sweet Al and I watch a certain amount of news every day. We shake our heads and can’t believe all the crazies flying around. The loud cawing is deafening and we can’t help but give it our attention. It’s like a biting crow on the back of an eagle. We’ve allowed negativity to pounce on us and doubt our future. It’s designed to bring us down and give up.

There is a battle going on for our souls. The chatter is destructive and subtle. We allow it to make a nest in our minds and we rehash the nonsense over and over.

As the article goes, the crow catches a ride on the back of the eagle and bites the eagle’s neck. The crow fights the eagle in the air. The eagle doesn’t respond or fight with the crow, but simply opens its wings and rises higher into the sky. The higher the eagle goes the harder it is for the crow to breathe. The crow lacks oxygen and will eventually fall away.

We must raise our eyes higher and look to the One who holds our tomorrows or we will be overpowered by the squawking of a murder of crows.

What about the sparrow? Some of us fly low. We are not meant for those high skies like the eagle. It seems at times God has forgotten the sparrow. Life is full of obstacles. We can’t escape them. We feel helpless as the devil bids for our health, our children and our country.

When the crow attacks the sparrow, it will fight the crow. Maybe that’s why the Lord tells us His eye is on the sparrow. The sparrow is easy prey for the crow.

Crazy is everywhere today. Nothing makes sense. Needless corruption, stealing and shooting. Are we smart enough to protect what is ours? Our homes, property and, most of all, our children? We must look up to a higher power, the One who looks down to where the eagle flies.

The Lord wants to take us higher in our faith. He wants us to understand the source of where all life comes from. He wants us to take hold of the kingdom He died for.

He has not left us alone. He has left us His Word. Solomon writes through the inspiration of God, “Here are Kingdom revelation words to live by, and words of wisdom given to empower us to reign in life. These Kingdom revelations will break open our understanding to unveil the deeper poetic riddles, epigrams, and will unravel the words and the enigmas of the wise.” — Proverbs 1:1,5-7 (TPT).

If we ask, the Lord will break open our understanding to throw off the crow so we can see clearly what is really going on. There will always be a crow challenging us, gnawing at us, convincing us life is too hard. Don’t listen to him. He will run out of breath if we continue to soar.

Christ has risen. He has answered the crow. He has crossed over and given us access into His kingdom. Christ died for us on our worst day. As I seek the Lord to make sense, His words reassure me everything is under control.

The wind is hitting us in the face as Al and I move into a new chapter of our lives. That pesky crow is still on our backs, but God will bring our lives full circle. A good story is written with the end in mind. What does that tell us about our lives? The scripture says, “We are to fulfill the destiny he has given each of us. Even before we were born, God planned in advance our destiny and the good works we would do to fulfill it.” — Ephesians 2:10 (TPT).

Final brushstroke: We all have limitations. Rise above the negativity of this world. Wherever you’re flying or walking, Jesus has walked out our story. He is our completeness. We are completely filled with God as Christ’s fullness overflows within us. We need to learn how to take hold of our faith, spread our wings and climb higher.

