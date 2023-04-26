New Thought topic: ‘Planting Spiritual Seeds for your Spiritual Harvest’

Posted Wednesday, April 26, 2023 5:34 pm

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service on April 30 at 11 a.m. will be “Planting Spiritual Seeds for your Spiritual Harvest,” with Shayla White Eagle.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Sunday, April 30: Ignite Your Life group meeting with Dr. Elaine Harding.

May 13, 6 p.m.: Quintangled game night with co-creator Julie Loar. Free for children and adults alike. Reserve your spot now. Limited seating. Text/call (970) 510-0309.

May 19, 20 and 21: Honoring the Water Medicine Wheel Ceremony with Russ MaHeWa, White Eagle and Maggie.

July 15: Second annual tree orientation ceremony led by Rhonda Sande.

The John and Sue Love benefit barbecue date and time is to be announced.

John and Sue Love donations can be dropped off at our New Thought Center; slide it between the glass doors or mail to: The New Thought Center, P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make checks out to John Love. Thank you.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).