El Dia de los Ninos, National Library Week and new book club for kids

This Saturday, April 29, you are invited to join us for a free fun event to celebrate El Dia de los Ninos (Children’s Day) with bilingual storytimes, Mexican-inspired crafts and games, a scavenger hunt, live music and food.

Families are urged to stop by the library any time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and stay as long as you like.

National Library Week

Libraries across the U.S. are celebrating National Library Week April 23-29 with the theme “There’s More to the Story.” Its aim is to remind Americans that not only is your library full of books in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audio books to e-books, it’s also your source for Internet and technology access, literacy skills, support for job seekers and entrepreneurs, and so much more.

New book club for kids

Our newest free book club — Junior Page Turners for elementary students in grades three through five — debuts Tuesday, May 2, with two different times: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for your convenience.

The kids’ first book will be “Wish” by Barbara O’Connor, an engaging story of family, childhood friendship and an adopted dog. Copies are available at your library. This book club is geared for kids reading at or above grade level.

Lifelong Learning tonight

Our free spring Lifelong Learning lectures from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Thursdays in April and May continue. Tonight, April 27, will showcase Jen Doane talking about the amazing honeybees and other native Colorado bees.

May 4 will feature award-winning writer C. Neal Johnson, who will teach you how to write a feature-length movie script. Note this presentation only is from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

May 11 will highlight Dr. Janice McIntyre with an introductory yoga class, so you should wear comfortable clothing and bring a bottle of water.

May 18 will feature Arleen Prochazka from the Pagosa Weather Team describing the services it offers to our community, and telling us about North American monsoon formation and its impact on our local mountains.

Pick up a brochure at the library for more details on these presentations.

Save the date for special day with a crime writer

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 13, when true crime and fiction author Ron Franscell will join us for three special events to raise funds for your library’s building campaign.

From 9 to 11 a.m., he’ll lead a writing workshop. The cost is $25 and the limit is 20 seats. From 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., he’ll host a free gathering for book clubs and other readers to discuss his murder mystery “Deaf Row.” From 5 to 7 p.m., he’ll be at the Tennyson Building Event Center for a special fun event with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $40 in advance and there will be limited seating.

New writers support group

On Thursdays beginning May 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., the Ruby Writers Guild will welcome writers who are looking for opportunities, support and camaraderie with other writers. Members will provide support, resources and guidance for each other.

Online author talk today

There will be one more talk this month in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors. You will have an opportunity to ask questions. Today, Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m., showcases William Kent Krueger, author of “Ordinary Grace.”

May will bring us three more talks.

On Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m., we’ll interact with Britt Hawthorne, author of the practical parenting guide “Raising Anti-Racist Children.”

May 10 at 6 p.m. will showcase Jena Friedman, author of “Not Funny,” a collection of essays on life, comedy and culture.

May 20, at noon will feature Courtney Summers, Canadian award-winning author of “Sadie” and other novels for young adults.

Powerhouse fun

tomorrow

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will enjoy hands-on STEAM projects tomorrow, Friday, April 2, from 3 to 4 p.m., focusing on racing robots.

Academic help for tweens and teens

We hope you will take advantage of our academic assistance program for high school students on Mondays, May 1 and 16, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It provides extra support, study time and homework assistance.

New beginner

computer class

Join us from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 1 and 3 for a free beginner computer class Mondays and Wednesdays aimed at adults who want to learn practical skills related to PC use, emails, and creating new documents and folders. Registration is required. Note that when you sign up, you are committing to all eight sessions in this month-long program.

Music fun

Pagosa Unplugged is free from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, for amateur musicians who would like a safe, supportive, non-bar setting to play, sing or both with other people. Anyone under age 18 is welcome with a signed parental permission, available at your library. For program information, contact Susan at (970) 946-3396 (not the library).

Homework and

tutoring help

Free homework assistance and elementary tutoring are available for those in kindergarten through fourth grade on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. A registration packet for parents and guardians is available by emailing the library or coming in.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for a free educational hour of reading, singing and play to build early literacy skills.

Game Master Playground

Teens are invited to a free rebranded online Game Master (GM) Playground Dungeons and Dragons program next Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. that is now open to a wider variety of players on the first and third Thursdays of every month.

GMs can lead a variety of tabletop role-playing games but sometimes are uncertain how to start or may want to test a new idea before running a full campaign. Interested GMs should contact Josie at the library to sign up to run a one-shot game (no more than three sessions). Registration is required.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

PALS/GED adult

education

Join Mark for his free PALS sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy will help you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. No appointment is needed for these drop-in sessions. Note there will be no Tech Time May 2.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. To access this free digital collection, download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Colorado driver handbook in English and Spanish

We have the new Colorado Driver Handbook in both English and Spanish covering what every motorist needs to know about driving in Colorado.

Books on CD

“Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline is a mystery set in Sicily. “Forever” by J.R. Ward is a Black Dagger Brotherhood paranormal romance. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben is a mystery about a murdered son who may still be alive. “The Perfumist of Paris” by Alka Joshi is the final book of the Jaipur trilogy. “Collateral Damage” by J.A. Jance is an Ali Reynolds mystery. “Quantum Radio” by A.G. Riddle is book one of a new Multiverse sci-fi series. “So Shall You Reap” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery set in Venice. “Good Dog, Bad Cop” by David Rosenfelt features a K-9 cold case team. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls is set in Prohibition-era Virginia. “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear features an ex-spy in post World War II Britain.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendon DuBois is a thriller about a young CIA agent who must go dark. “The Last Orphan” by Gregg Hurwitz is an Orphan X suspense story. “The Angel Maker” by Alex North is a dark tale of a serial killer. “A Killing of Innocents” by Deborah Crombie features Scotland Yard detectives Duncan Kincaid and Gemma James.

Other novels

“House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas is a young adult Crescent City fantasy romance. “Hester” by Laurie Lico Albanese is a fresh look at the legacy of witchcraft through the eyes of a young immigrant woman. “Cold People” by Tom Rob Smith follows the last survivors of humanity racing to reinvent civilization.

DVDs

“Jaws” is the 25th anniversary edition of this Steven Spielberg classic which includes additional features. “Black Adam” is a sci-fi action film. “Royal Flying Doctor Service” is a two-disc package of this drama set in Australia. “All Creatures Great and Small” is season three.

Donations

We are grateful to Jennifer and Mark Langford for their generous monetary contribution, and to Jill Porterfield, Joann Ferko and Marilyn Falvey for their materials donations.

When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not through the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please.

The Friends take fiction published in 2013 or newer and nonfiction that is 2018 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“Advances are made by answering questions. Discoveries are made by questioning answers.” — German-born American astrophysicist Bernard Haisch, who specializes in solar-stellar astrophysics.

