Watch balloons, have breakfast with the GGP at this year’s Colorfest

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Coming soon: The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) will present Breakfast with Balloons on Sept. 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the 33rd annual Colorfest weekend.

For the fourth year, Colorfest visitors will have the best seats in town to view the mass ascensions of balloons — this year more than 30 — at the GGP site in Centennial Park. Guests will also enjoy a gourmet breakfast accompanied by mimosas and music by Steve Blechschmidt as they watch balloonists dip into the river before lifting up to clear the viewing public.

Tickets are $40 until Aug. 15 (an early-bird special). After that date, tickets are $50.

Youth (12 and under) tickets are $20. Current members will be served a bottomless mimosa glass. Purchase tickets and/or membership at www.pagosagreen.org.

GGP bits and bites

• The Community Garden is now operational. Four different community groups are busily building beds and planting vegetables for distribution. We look forward to production and locating worthy recipients. If you would like to get involved, contact us at ggp@pagosagreen.org.

• The Education Dome is bursting at the seams with greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, strawberries and a variety of herbs. Come on in and make your selection. Produce does not get fresher than this. Open Tuesdays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The GGP depends on its many volunteers to keep plants happy and healthy. If you’re interested in helping out, contact us at ggp@pagosagreen.org or come by the Education Dome on Tuesday or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.