Emergency preparedness kit and disaster skills workshop announced

San Juan Basin Public Health will present a free emergency preparedness kit and disaster skills workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs Senior Center Community Café, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

If you would like to have lunch during the presentation the cost is as follows: adults 60 and over, $4 suggested donation; adults 59 and under, $10, or salad bar only, $8.50. Reservations for lunch are required; please call 264-2167.

Accommodations for Spanish and sign language interpreters are available upon request. Questions or accommodation requests should go to Lorena at 335-2068 or Lauren at 335-2069.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The class instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. She can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The next class will be held Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room in the Senior Center.

Pre-Columbia America is the topic of the meeting. The Vikings and other early explorers will be included. Native Americans, Machu Picchu and any other topics from early Pre-Columbian American history will be discussed. Please come and share the books or topics of the pre-Columbian period that interest you.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 — Mahi taco with coleslaw, cilantro/lime rice, charro beans, milk, salad bar and Irish lemon pudding.

Friday, Oct. 11 — Pork, bacon, mild Italian sausage, fig and arugula pizza, asparagus roasted with lemony breadcrumbs, milk, spinach/mandarin orange salad and baked apples.

Monday, Oct. 14 — Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Lemon chicken, yellow squash casserole, snow pea medley, milk, salad bar and chocolate pie.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Tuna melt, roasted cauliflower soup, asparagus roasted with walnuts, milk, salad bar and Rice Krispies Treat.

Thursday, Oct. 17 — Pork baked ziti, Italian spinach with mushrooms, milk, escalloped corn, focaccia bread with butter and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.