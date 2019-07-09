Mountain High Garden Club to host annual Flower Garden Tour

By Cecilia Haviland

Special to The SUN

The Mountain High Garden Club’s annual Flower Garden Tour will be held on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tour features five unique and beautiful garden displays in and around Pagosa Springs.

We encourage interested participants to join the carpool that will meet at the southwest corner of the parking lot in front of the Camino Real store (in the Country Center near City Market) at 8:30 a.m. Parking at the various venues can be very limited.

Remember to bring a hat, a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy at our picnic at the last garden on the tour. In the event of a bad weather forecast for that day, watch our website for a rescheduled date.

Directions to garden tour locations will be available by request at www.mountainhighgardenclub.com shortly before the event.