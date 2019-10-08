Get your tickets now for Rotary’s Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Calling all lovers of country music and the dancing that accompanies it: Pagosa Springs Rotary’s fifth annual Jewels and Jeans Barn Dance, to be held on Oct. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m., is about to make you one happy attendee. It will be a happening on an October Saturday night like none other.

There will be a silent auction with the special offerings of lift tickets, candy making classes, artwork and gift certificates to all the fine dining sites our town enjoys. Other offerings are libations and food truck meals available for purchase, socializing and, more importantly, helping to build the coffers of Rotary’s Scholarship Fund. All of the evening’s proceeds are strictly to assist our graduating students in their quests for higher education.

This year, Rotary gifted $30,000 in scholarships and it was possible only through fundraisers like this and the support of the community. So, put those items in your closet that contain fringe, embroidery and jewels to good use while helping a great leg up to our youth.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, the Choke Cherry Tree or from any of your boot-scootin’ Rotarians. Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Hurry, hurry. There are only so many tickets available before the fire department puts a spur in our side.