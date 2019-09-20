Medical center to host community open house

By Angela Wirth

Special to The SUN

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) will host a community open house from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

The open house is a chance for the community to learn more about the many services PSMC provides, speak to providers and receive educational materials.

Attendees will be able to walk through the departments and participate in a variety of educational displays, as well as get an up-close look at a state-of-the-art EMS ambulance and the Air Medical emergency transport helicopter.

According to Jason Webb, clinic director and EMS director, “If you attend this open house, I guarantee you will learn of a service we offer here at home that you previously didn’t know we had.”

PSMC provides a wide range of services such as The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, including infusion therapy and lymphedema therapy; primary care services, including women’s health and prenatal services; gastroenterology; ear, nose and throat; cardiology; general and orthopedic surgery; behavioral health; neurology; radiology; lab services; telemedicine; inpatient; a 24/7 emergency room; and EMS/ambulance services.

This family-friendly evening will include music, food, giveaways, interactive displays and much more.