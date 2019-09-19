Trust and relationships

By Charles Wenzel

Special to The PREVIEW

Trust me.

On her birthday, Chris took his 5-year-old daughter to the pet store to pick out the puppy of her dreams. From behind the glass partition, Adelaide gleefully pointed to the scamp jumping up and down in its cage looking back at her, “The brown one who knocked over his water bowl, daddy,” she giggled.

An employee brought the puppy to them in a private area. Chris kneeled down with Adelaide on his lap as together they held the pet. Fortunately, Chris’ hand was on the dog’s collar when the pup nipped at his daughter’s face and he quickly pulled it back.

This one won’t do. I couldn’t trust it to be alone with Adelaide.

Nineteen-year-old Hattie was at an open party with her friends. A cute guy started talking to her, a connection being made. His glass empty and Hattie without a drink, he courteously asked, “Would you like something?”

“Sure.”

“I’ll be right back.”

As soon as Todd left Hattie with a smile, one of her friends spoke to her “on the ‘qt’,” “That guy is trouble. He doesn’t know me, but I know two girlfriends he’s had who quit dating him because he’s controlling, even abusive.”

Hattie responded, “I don’t believe it. He’s not old enough to have had two relationships.”

“He’s 27!” Becky shot back.

With her eyes wide open in disbelief, Todd returned with her drink. “Here you go.”

“Thanks, but we’re leaving. Becky’s not feeling well.”

“I can give you a ride home later.”

To close off any future contact, Hattie told a white lie, “I don’t think my boyfriend would like that. Goodnight.”

Trust is the beginning and — without forgiveness — the lack of it is often the end of every relationship. Like the trunk of a tree, trust is the backbone of every human bond. (The root of the word trust is tree, specifically an oak tree.)

Ironically, the relationship Jesus offers each of us turns the human idea of trust on its head. We are the dogs that bite. We are the deceptive suitors who are in it solely for ourselves. Yet, Jesus receives us just as we are, while many he would befriend curse his name. It is the human heart of infidelity that can’t be trusted, not God’s heart of gold.

Throughout history, many a disappointed, brokenhearted mother has lamented, “That child will surely be the death of me.” Undeterred, Jesus seeks a relationship with us, knowing our renewal would be the death of him.

Simply by believing what is true, we inherit the riches and wonders of Christ. Unfathomable.

“There is none good but … God.” — Mark 10:18.

“The LORD shall help them … and save them, {simply} because they trust in him.” — Psalm 37:40.