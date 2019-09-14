Update on prescribed burns

According to Public Information Officer Linda R. Parker, prescribed burning operations are complete for the day on the Columbine and Pagosa Districts of the San Juan National Forest.

The Pagosa Ranger District completed ignitions on just under 500 acres in the Brockover Prescribed Fire near Turkey Springs/Brockover Mesa area. Prescribed burning is now complete in all units. Crews will conduct mop-up operations tomorrow. Smoke will remain visible from Pagosa Springs and along U.S. 160, and will settle into low lying areas overnight.

The Pargin Prescribed Fire in the Pargin Mountain/Fosset Gulch area of the Columbine District has now completed about 1,320 acres of blacklining. Aerial ignitions are expected to continue tomorrow (Sunday) in this 6,000 acre unit. Smoke will likely continue to be visible from areas east of Bayfield and along U.S. 160, and will settle into low lying areas tonight.

For more information please visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6288/