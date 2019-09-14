Audubon meeting to feature Audubon Rockies staff

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

Join the Weminuche Audubon Society for our regular monthly chapter meeting at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Setup and socializing begins at 6 p.m. before the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

This month, we are pleased to have with us staff members from Audubon Rockies based in Fort Collins. Audubon Rockies is the regional office of the National Audubon Society and serves chapters in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. All of us work together to further the mission of the National Audubon Society to protect “birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow.”

Alison Holloran is the executive director of Audubon Rockies and a vice president of the National Audubon Society. She has been a research scientist and has degrees in zoology, physiology and wildlife management. With Audubon, she is involved in implementing conservation strategies.

Joining her at our meeting will be John Kloster-Prew, the deputy director for Audubon Rockies. His passion is protecting the environment and the wildlife that call it home.

This meeting will be an opportunity for us to discuss local and regional concerns affecting wildlife and our river corridor. We will examine how we can become better stewards of this beautiful area we call home.

Memberships to our local chapter will be available, but membership is not required to attend our events. Please bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Methodist Church Food Bank in appreciation for our use of the meeting space.