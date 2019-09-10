Prescribed burns update

The Columbine Ranger District is continuing prescribed burn activities in the Vallecito-Piedra Unit today. Approximately 662 acres have been successfully burned so far. Aerial ignitions on an additional 700 acres are underway today. This would complete planned prescribed burn operations for the southern portion of the Vallecito-Piedra burn units.

On the Pagosa Ranger District, a prescribed burn is underway in the Turkey Springs/Brockover Mesa area west of Pagosa Springs. Weather conditions permitting, several more days of prescribed fire activity are expected. The units, located between the Newt Jack Trail and the TriState powerline, consist of ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, and grass. It is part of an overall fuels reduction project involving both mechanical treatment and prescribed fire covering approximately 5,000 acres. Smoke may be visible from U.S. 160, the Town of Pagosa Springs, Aspen Springs and the upper Piedra area. Smoke is expected to move northeast, but will settle into lower lying areas at night.