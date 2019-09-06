- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Sandy Artzberger
Special to The SUN
Constitution: Are you smarter than our Founding Fathers?
Come and find out at the Tuesday, Sept. 10, Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting at noon at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant.
Also, are you familiar with the little-discussed November ballot initiatives? One of them could directly decrease your expendable cash, such as changes in TABOR.
See you Sept. 10 at Boss Hogg’s; doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting takes place from noon to 1 p.m. The menu has been expanded, and all are welcome.