Wood carving and sculpting lecture by Duane Bosch this evening

Duane Bosch has been creating sculptures in cedar and alder in the traditional style of the Northern Tlingit for over 25 years.

Bosch resides in Hoonah and Haines, Alaska. His inspiration is closely drawn from the coastal wilderness of the area.

He has worked closely with native elders and carvers, creating totem poles and ceremonial regalia around Hoonah and Juneau. These include the two 30-foot poles at Icy Straight Point, the Shark Pole, the “Whispering Raven” canoe in Hoonah and the Wave House Front at the Augustus Brown Pool in Juneau. Bosch also teaches northwest coast woodcarving classes at University of Alaska Southeast Juneau.

Please join us at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center for this lecture and a light meal afterward. RSVP to 264-2167.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The class instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. She can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The next class will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café Dining Room at the Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5 — New England clam chowder, Mexican cornbread with butter, spinach with mushrooms, milk and blueberry pie.

Friday, Sept. 6 — Sliced ham with pineapple sauce, baked sweet potato, stir-fried asparagus, milk, salad bar and poached pears.

Monday, Sept. 9 — Beef goulash, roasted cauliflower with red peppers, green bean casserole, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 — Chicken piccata with orzo, eggplant gratin, broccoli with garlic and butter, milk, salad bar and chocolate raspberry cake.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Crab cakes with remoulade sauce, brown rice pilaf, seasoned asparagus, milk, salad bar and apple crisp.

Thursday, Sept. 12 — Pork and green chili stew, sautéed cabbage, roasted Parmesan green beans with pine nuts, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.