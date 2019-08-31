Community Fall Festival and Raffle set for Sept. 8

By Roxanne Schick

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Catholic Community is preparing for the upcoming Community Fall Festival and Raffle. This event was previously called the Pagosa Catholic Community Picnic and many thought that the event was for only Catholic members of the community. Hence, we changed the name to Community Fall Festival and Raffle.

The Community Fall Festival and Raffle will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Town Park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a free event and everyone in the community is welcome. There will be free food provided by the Knights of Columbus, kids’ lawn games, snow cones and a cash bar. The Retro Cats band will donate their time and musical talent. Dance students will entertain the crowd while the band is taking a break.

There will be a raffle with the following prizes: first prize, $2,000; second prize, $500; third prize, package for eight for an escape room.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the JP II office, 731-5744, and Town Park. The drawings for these prizes start at 3 p.m.

In addition, there will be brown bag raffles. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5, and drawings will start at 2:30 p.m. The prizes for this raffle were donated by local and out-of-town businesses.

Mark your calendar for this family event and spend a day full of fun, merry-making, wonderful food and the opportunity to win cash and fabulous prizes.