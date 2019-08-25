The Incredible Years Parenting class is coming

By Michelle Carpenter

Special to The SUN

The Incredible Years Parenting class is a free opportunity offered to anyone who wants to build positive relationships with their children, needs more effective discipline or would like new ideas to help their children learn and grow. This class is created for families with children between the ages of 2 and 8 years.

The parenting class will be offered on Monday nights (5:30 to 8 p.m.) for 14 weeks starting Sept. 9 at Seeds of Learning. A free dinner will be offered for the entire family and child care will be provided at no cost.

The Incredible Years Parenting class will help strengthen children’s social skills, emotional regulation and school readiness skills. You will learn to use praise and incentive to encourage cooperative behavior, learn to use positive discipline (rules, routines and effective limit setting) and learn how to best handle misbehaviors.

A local father said, “At first, I was not all that eager to give up another night of my free time for 14 weeks, but over time, the other class members and I became friends. I was astounded at the degree of effectiveness from the class. My son was responding very positively to the techniques I had learned and began implementing at home. This class became a weekly meeting that I looked forward to each week as a positive gathering of friends.”

If you have any questions about the class or would like to register, please call Michelle Carpenter at 946-0664 or Lynne Bridges at 264-5513. Call soon as class size is limited.