Pagosa’s hidden gem: Museum announces auction fundraiser

By Bob Hart

Special to The PREVIEW

Have you ever wondered what Pagosa Springs was like 50, 100 or even 130 years ago? The Pagosa Springs Historical Museum at the corner of U.S. 160 and 1st Street is where you can go to learn about Pagosa’s past and how we got to where we are today in Pagosa.

You may also have wondered how this important part of Pagosa’s history record is funded and supported financially: mainly by donations and volunteers.

The museum is open during the summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is staffed by volunteers. Funding is mainly from donations left by visitors since entrance is free.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. in Town Park, the museum is hosting a fun gathering and auction to help raise funding for this important part of Pagosa’s history.

If you have good, quality items that you no longer need, please consider supporting our museum by donating the items for the auction. Items may be dropped off at Bob Hart’s office, 250 Pagosa St., or at the museum between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

We really hope to see you on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. in Town Park to participate in the auction and bid on some nice items.

Meanwhile, please stop by the northeast corner of 1st Street and visit our historical gem. You’ll be surprised at all the history and you’ll have a good time for a few hours.