Back to school: School starts Sept. 3, supply lists released

As each day on the calendar falls away during summer, that can mean only one thing for Archuleta School District (ASD) students: School will be in session very shortly.

Because of that, each school has released its school supply lists for students.

The first day of the 2019-2020 school year for all ASD students is Sept. 3 and, once again, the Archuleta County Department of Human Services (DHS) is providing school supplies for those in need.

These school supplies were purchased using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant funds and supplies are also available for Pagosa Peak Open School students, according to an email from DHS Director Matt Dodson.

Supplies will be distributed by each individual school to make it more convenient for families and students, Dodson explained.

Elementary supplies

For Pagosa Springs Elementary School (PSES), the following is a list of school supplies as listed on the school’s website.

Kindergarten

Four boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons

Twelve No. 2 pencils Ticonderoga yellow or Dixon brand

Two Pink Pearl erasers

Ten Elmer’s glue sticks

One box Mr. Sketch markers (12 count)

One 9-by-12 folder

Two boxes of Kleenex

One box of Ziploc bags — girls bring gallon size, boys bring quart size

One large container of Clorox wipes

Backpack big enough to hold a 9-by-12 folder

According to PSES’s website, only the backpack needs to be labeled as school supply items are shared at each table.

First grade

Two 16-count Crayola crayons

One package four-count black dry-erase markers

One box of Kleenex (the softer the better)

One large backpack clearly labeled with child’s name

One 8-by-5 plastic supply box (can be found at the store, not Muir’s class)

One tub of Clorox wipes

Certain teachers may have requests specific to their room, according to the PSES website.

Second grade

Twenty-four Dixon or Ticonderoga pencils

One wide-ruled composition notebook

Four wide-ruled spiral notebooks

Four Mead plastic pocket folders

Two large containers of disinfecting wipes

Four glue sticks

One box Crayola colored pencils

One box Crayola markers

Two boxes of Kleenex

One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook

Third grade

Four pocket folders

Twelve pack of markers

One set of colored pencils

Two dozen Ticonderoga pencils

Two glue sticks

Three spiral notebooks

Two Clorox wipes

Two boxes of Kleenex

One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook

One clipboard

One pack of dry-erase markers

Two highlighters

Pink Pearl erasers

PSES’s website notes to not write any names on any of these items.

Fourth grade

One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook

Four single-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)

One composition notebook

Four pocket folders

One package of wide-ruled loose-leaf paper

Three dozen No. 2 pencils

One box colored pencils

Two Expo dry-erase markers

Two Sharpies

One box of markers

Two glue sticks

One small pencil sharpener with lid

Two large boxes of Kleenex

Two pens for grading

Pencil bag

Girls: One bottle of disinfecting wipes

Boys: One box of gallon-size Ziploc bags

Middle school supplies

Pagosa Springs Middle School’s (PSMS) website explains to parents that DHS has donated school supply starter kits for the upcoming school year.

“This includes boxes of supplies, backpacks, and five subject spiral notebooks. You may pick these up for free for each of your students at the office. These kits have many of the items listed below. Our office opens on Wednesday, August 7th,” PSMS’s website explains. “If purchasing these is a financial burden on your family, please know you may obtain all necessary school supplies in the office for free. “

The supply lists for PSMS, as listed on the school’s website, are as follows.

Fifth grade

One Clorox wipes (to Pirate Time [PT] teacher)

Two boxes of Kleenex (to PT teacher)

Pair of scissors (to PT teacher)

One to two packages of dry-erase markers (to PT teacher)

Glue sticks, multiple (one package to PT teacher)

Three packages loose-leaf lined paper (to PT teacher)

Four to five dozen pencils — replenished throughout the year

Four composition notebooks (marbled, not spiral, 100 sheets) for language arts, reading, science and math

One package of dividers

Six pocket folders (one for each core class, one homework folder)

Colored pencils

Gym shoes for physical education/health class

Optional: Large zip/velcro binder or expanding file folder used for all classes

Sixth grade

Pencils (students need their own pencil to be used every day)

One one-subject spiral notebook (70 sheets) (social studies)

One three-subject spiral notebook (math)

Two folders with prongs (English language arts)

Two composition notebooks (science)

One 1-inch, three-ring binder (science)

Colored pencils (science)

One pack of glue sticks (science)

Two boxes of Kleenex (PT)

One container of Clorox wipes

Seventh grade

Pencils (four to five dozen) —replenish throughout the year

Two binders with dividers (science/math)

One binder with pocket folders (language arts)

Three packages loose-leaf lined paper

Colored pencils

Ruler

Highlighters (multiple colors)

Calculator

Glue sticks

Red pens

Erasers

One composition notebook

One three-subject spiral notebook (math)

Eighth grade

Pencils (four to five dozen) — replenish throughout the year

Package of graph paper (math)

Three packages loose-leaf lined paper (one math, two language arts)

Dry erase markers (math)

One three-ring binder (math)

Two to three folders

One package colored pens or fine-tip markers (science)

Two pack 9-volt batteries (science)

Three-volt coin battery (science)

Blue or black pens and red pens

Seventh- and eighth-grade physical education

Students must dress out for this class. Black or navy shorts/pants with white/gray shirt. Students must wear gym shoes. Lockers and locks are provided.

High school supplies

School supply lists for Pagosa Springs High School have not been produced since classes require varying supplies.

Pagosa Springs High School Principal Sean O’Donnell explained in an email that students will receive lists from their individual teachers when school starts.

Pagosa Peak Open School supply lists

Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) students will return to school on Sept. 3, and in anticipation of that day, the school has released its school supply lists for kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2019-2020 school year.

The supply lists for PPOS as listed on the school’s website is as follows.

Kindergarten

Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):

Backpack and lunch box

One durable and reusable watter bottle

Two-pocket, durable folder

Community classroom supplies:

Glue sticks

Three-pack of antibacterial wipes

Three boxes of Kleenex

Crayola washable color markers set thin/and or thick

Fine-point dry-erase markers

Teacher wish list (optional):

Whiteboard Expo markers

Black and colored Sharpie permanent markers

Thermal laminating pouches, 8.9-by-11.4 inches, 3 mil thick, clear

First, second and third grades

Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):

Hat and sunscreen

Water bottle

Backpack

Lunch box

School supplies:

Pencils

Washable markers — fat and skinny

Crayons

Colored pencils

Glue sticks

Three-ring binder (1-inch)

Subject dividers for the three-ring binder (with three holes) with eight tabs

“Friday” folder — thin paper folder that will go home each week with classroom correspondence

Clorox wipes

Pack of erasers

Spiral notebook

Teacher wish list (optional):

Whiteboard markers

Tape

Hand sanitizer

Two tissue boxes

Black Sharpie markers

Fourth and fifth grade

Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):

Hat and sunscreen

Water bottle

Backpack

Lunch box

School supplies:

Pencils, two boxes

Washable markers — fat and skinny

Colored pencils

Glue sticks

Three-ring binder (1-inch)

Subject dividers for the three-ring binder (with three holes) with eight tabs

Clorox wipes

Pack whiteboard markers, black or multicolor

Teacher wish list (optional):

Construction paper

Whiteboard markers

Tape

Hand sanitizer

Two tissue boxes

White board eraser

Sixth grade

Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):

Hat and sunscreen

Water bottle

Backpack

Lunch box

School supplies:

Five folders

Four spiral notebooks

One composition notebook

Twelve-pack of pencils

Two-pack of highlighters

One pack colored pencils

One pack markers

Four-pack Expo markers

Two glue sticks

One pack of note cards