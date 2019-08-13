Back to school: School starts Sept. 3, supply lists released

- News
As each day on the calendar falls away during summer, that can mean only one thing for Archuleta School District (ASD) students: School will be in session very shortly.
Because of that, each school has released its school supply lists for students.
The first day of the 2019-2020 school year for all ASD students is Sept. 3 and, once again, the Archuleta County Department of Human Services (DHS) is providing school supplies for those in need.
These school supplies were purchased using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant funds and supplies are also available for Pagosa Peak Open School students, according to an email from DHS Director Matt Dodson.
Supplies will be distributed by each individual school to make it more convenient for families and students, Dodson explained.
Elementary supplies
For Pagosa Springs Elementary School (PSES), the following is a list of school supplies as listed on the school’s website.
Kindergarten
Four boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons
Twelve No. 2 pencils Ticonderoga yellow or Dixon brand
Two Pink Pearl erasers
Ten Elmer’s glue sticks
One box Mr. Sketch markers (12 count)
One 9-by-12 folder
Two boxes of Kleenex
One box of Ziploc bags — girls bring gallon size, boys bring quart size
One large container of Clorox wipes
Backpack big enough to hold a 9-by-12 folder
According to PSES’s website, only the backpack needs to be labeled as school supply items are shared at each table.
First grade
Two 16-count Crayola crayons
One package four-count black dry-erase markers
One box of Kleenex (the softer the better)
One large backpack clearly labeled with child’s name
One 8-by-5 plastic supply box (can be found at the store, not Muir’s class)
One tub of Clorox wipes
Certain teachers may have requests specific to their room, according to the PSES website.
Second grade
Twenty-four Dixon or Ticonderoga pencils
One wide-ruled composition notebook
Four wide-ruled spiral notebooks
Four Mead plastic pocket folders
Two large containers of disinfecting wipes
Four glue sticks
One box Crayola colored pencils
One box Crayola markers
Two boxes of Kleenex
One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook
Third grade
Four pocket folders
Twelve pack of markers
One set of colored pencils
Two dozen Ticonderoga pencils
Two glue sticks
Three spiral notebooks
Two Clorox wipes
Two boxes of Kleenex
One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook
One clipboard
One pack of dry-erase markers
Two highlighters
Pink Pearl erasers
PSES’s website notes to not write any names on any of these items.
Fourth grade
One pair of earbuds or headphones to connect to Chromebook
Four single-subject spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)
One composition notebook
Four pocket folders
One package of wide-ruled loose-leaf paper
Three dozen No. 2 pencils
One box colored pencils
Two Expo dry-erase markers
Two Sharpies
One box of markers
Two glue sticks
One small pencil sharpener with lid
Two large boxes of Kleenex
Two pens for grading
Pencil bag
Girls: One bottle of disinfecting wipes
Boys: One box of gallon-size Ziploc bags
Middle school supplies
Pagosa Springs Middle School’s (PSMS) website explains to parents that DHS has donated school supply starter kits for the upcoming school year.
“This includes boxes of supplies, backpacks, and five subject spiral notebooks. You may pick these up for free for each of your students at the office. These kits have many of the items listed below. Our office opens on Wednesday, August 7th,” PSMS’s website explains. “If purchasing these is a financial burden on your family, please know you may obtain all necessary school supplies in the office for free. “
The supply lists for PSMS, as listed on the school’s website, are as follows.
Fifth grade
One Clorox wipes (to Pirate Time [PT] teacher)
Two boxes of Kleenex (to PT teacher)
Pair of scissors (to PT teacher)
One to two packages of dry-erase markers (to PT teacher)
Glue sticks, multiple (one package to PT teacher)
Three packages loose-leaf lined paper (to PT teacher)
Four to five dozen pencils — replenished throughout the year
Four composition notebooks (marbled, not spiral, 100 sheets) for language arts, reading, science and math
One package of dividers
Six pocket folders (one for each core class, one homework folder)
Colored pencils
Gym shoes for physical education/health class
Optional: Large zip/velcro binder or expanding file folder used for all classes
Sixth grade
Pencils (students need their own pencil to be used every day)
One one-subject spiral notebook (70 sheets) (social studies)
One three-subject spiral notebook (math)
Two folders with prongs (English language arts)
Two composition notebooks (science)
One 1-inch, three-ring binder (science)
Colored pencils (science)
One pack of glue sticks (science)
Two boxes of Kleenex (PT)
One container of Clorox wipes
Seventh grade
Pencils (four to five dozen) —replenish throughout the year
Two binders with dividers (science/math)
One binder with pocket folders (language arts)
Three packages loose-leaf lined paper
Colored pencils
Ruler
Highlighters (multiple colors)
Calculator
Glue sticks
Red pens
Erasers
One composition notebook
One three-subject spiral notebook (math)
Eighth grade
Pencils (four to five dozen) — replenish throughout the year
Package of graph paper (math)
Three packages loose-leaf lined paper (one math, two language arts)
Dry erase markers (math)
One three-ring binder (math)
Two to three folders
One package colored pens or fine-tip markers (science)
Two pack 9-volt batteries (science)
Three-volt coin battery (science)
Blue or black pens and red pens
Seventh- and eighth-grade physical education
Students must dress out for this class. Black or navy shorts/pants with white/gray shirt. Students must wear gym shoes. Lockers and locks are provided.
High school supplies
School supply lists for Pagosa Springs High School have not been produced since classes require varying supplies.
Pagosa Springs High School Principal Sean O’Donnell explained in an email that students will receive lists from their individual teachers when school starts.
Pagosa Peak Open School supply lists
Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) students will return to school on Sept. 3, and in anticipation of that day, the school has released its school supply lists for kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Archuleta County Department of Human Services (DHS) is providing school supply kits for some students again this year.
DHS Director Matt Dodson explained that supplies were purchased using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant funds and that each school is responsible for the distribution of the school supplies.
The supply lists for PPOS as listed on the school’s website is as follows.
Kindergarten
Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):
Backpack and lunch box
One durable and reusable watter bottle
Two-pocket, durable folder
Community classroom supplies:
Glue sticks
Three-pack of antibacterial wipes
Three boxes of Kleenex
Crayola washable color markers set thin/and or thick
Fine-point dry-erase markers
Teacher wish list (optional):
Whiteboard Expo markers
Black and colored Sharpie permanent markers
Thermal laminating pouches, 8.9-by-11.4 inches, 3 mil thick, clear
First, second and third grades
Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):
Hat and sunscreen
Water bottle
Backpack
Lunch box
School supplies:
Pencils
Washable markers — fat and skinny
Crayons
Colored pencils
Glue sticks
Three-ring binder (1-inch)
Subject dividers for the three-ring binder (with three holes) with eight tabs
“Friday” folder — thin paper folder that will go home each week with classroom correspondence
Clorox wipes
Pack of erasers
Spiral notebook
Teacher wish list (optional):
Whiteboard markers
Tape
Hand sanitizer
Two tissue boxes
Black Sharpie markers
Fourth and fifth grade
Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):
Hat and sunscreen
Water bottle
Backpack
Lunch box
School supplies:
Pencils, two boxes
Washable markers — fat and skinny
Colored pencils
Glue sticks
Three-ring binder (1-inch)
Subject dividers for the three-ring binder (with three holes) with eight tabs
Clorox wipes
Pack whiteboard markers, black or multicolor
Teacher wish list (optional):
Construction paper
Whiteboard markers
Tape
Hand sanitizer
Two tissue boxes
White board eraser
Sixth grade
Everyday needs (labeled with student’s name):
Hat and sunscreen
Water bottle
Backpack
Lunch box
School supplies:
Five folders
Four spiral notebooks
One composition notebook
Twelve-pack of pencils
Two-pack of highlighters
One pack colored pencils
One pack markers
Four-pack Expo markers
Two glue sticks
One pack of note cards