Death in Vista investigated as homicide

The death of a female in the Vista subdivision is being treated as a homicide by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

According to ACSO Undersheriff Derek Woodman, the incident is believed to have happened sometime on the night of Aug. 6 and the ACSO received a call from a reporting party at 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 7.

“She was located by one of our reporting parties,” Woodman described.

Woodman did not disclose the identity of the victim, adding that a cause of death has not been determined.

Woodman explained further that the reporting party allegedly went over to the victim’s home to get some personal items and went into the home and found the victim.

The alleged weapon was described by Woodman as being a “sharp object.”

As of Aug. 7, Woodman explained, the ACSO had done a couple of interviews related to the case.

“We have one male party that we have not been able to contact and is of high interest as well,” Woodman said.

The names of the people of interest were not disclosed by Woodman.

The ACSO is not sure if drugs and alcohol were involved in the alleged homicide or if it was caused by an argument or robbery, Woodman explained.

“There’s a lot of unknowns,” he said.

As of Aug. 7, the ACSO had cleared the home for safety purposes, but was waiting on a warrant to do additional investigating.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the ACSO in collecting evidence in this case, he added.

In a press release, Woodman explains that the ACSO has no reason to believe that the public is in any danger.

For those who may have tips related to the ongoing investigation, they can contact the ACSO at 264-8430.

Updates to this story will be posted to www.pagosasun.com if and when they become available.