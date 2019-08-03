New Pagosa Eastern Star Chapter to receive charter

By Patsy Troutner

Special to The PREVIEW

Last summer,a number of individuals in Pagosa Springs, with the assistance of the local Masonic Lodge, began working to re-establish a local chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. It has been more than 15 years since a new chapter has been started in Colorado.

On Nov. 10, 2018, the Grand Chapter of Colorado granted the group dispensation to start a new chapter and begin the work required to get the chapter chartered. The group has recently received notification that the chapter has met the requirements and will be chartered.

The newest Order of the Eastern Star chapter in Colorado, Peace and Harmony Chapter No. 158, will officially receive its charter from the Grand Chapter on Aug. 4. The chartering ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Pagosa Masonic Lodge, 227 Lewis St. The chartering ceremony is open to the public.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world that includes both men and women. The order is open to women with Masonic affiliations and men who are master masons. The organization is based on the principles of benevolence, charity, civility, tolerance and respect. It focuses on moral values and charitable purposes. It is dedicated to charity, truth and loving kindness. Although it does require a belief in a supreme being, it is not a religion, but compliments each person’s faith.

Patsy Troutner, one of the local members, emphasized, “We refer to each other as sister and brother and work together for good causes. We help and support each other in good times and bad. The organization provides us with a means to express compassion and concern for our fellow human beings, our country and our faith. We have worked hard to meet our goal and are very excited that the local chapter will receive a charter.”

Masonic organizations, including Easter Star, donate $3 million per day to charity. Nationally, the Order of the Eastern Star provides service dogs to those in need. Our local and statewide chapters donate school supplies for disadvantaged students, collect food for needy families, support hospitals, veterans, and fund research for cancer and other deadly diseases. In addition, the Colorado Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter supports collection of stuffed animals for traumatized children, youth scholarships, band camp and the Robert Russell Eastern Star Masonic Center, a retirement community and assisted living center that is open to the public.

Peace and Harmony Chapter No. 158 Order of the Eastern Star meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Pagosa Masonic Lodge, 227 Lewis St.

If you would like to help us in this charitable effort and make lifelong friends along the way, please contact Troutner at (505) 927-9182; Gayle Hawkins at 731-2028; or Donna Kummer at 946-8201.