2019 Archuleta County 4-H Dog Show

The 2019 Archuleta County 4-H Dog Show was held on July 20. 4-H youth completed their five months of training and had the opportunity to showcase their dogs and skills at the competition. A total of six youth and their dogs competed in obedience classes and showmanship classes. This year’s grand champion in obedience was Karina Brown and her dog, Annabell; reserve champion went to Charity Domingo and her dog, Ani. The grand champion in showmanship was Madeline Baker and her dog, Sunny; and reserve champion was Miles Baker and his dog. Luna. Pictured, left to right, are Ani, Domingo, Sunny, Madeline Baker, Jesse Elledge, Isaiah Giles, Miles Baker and Luna.