2019 Archuleta County 4-H Dog Show

Photo courtesy Becky Jacobson

The 2019 Archuleta County 4-H Dog Show was held on July 20. 4-H youth completed their five months of training and had the opportunity to showcase their dogs and skills at the competition. A total of six youth and their dogs competed in obedience classes and showmanship classes. This year’s grand champion in obedience was Karina Brown and her dog, Annabell; reserve champion went to Charity Domingo and her dog, Ani. The grand champion in showmanship was Madeline Baker and her dog, Sunny; and reserve champion was Miles Baker and his dog. Luna. Pictured, left to right, are Ani, Domingo, Sunny, Madeline Baker, Jesse Elledge, Isaiah Giles, Miles Baker and Luna.

This story was posted on July 26, 2019.