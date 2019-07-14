Archuleta County nonprofit organizations invited to apply for a Mountain View Homemakers monetary donation

- News
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
Nonprofit organizations located in Archuleta County are invited to apply for a 2019 Mountain View Homemakers monetary donation. Eligible applicants must directly impact the women, men or children of Archuleta County.
To receive an application, email a request to Cathy Ashford at cathyashford@aol.com or call her at (903) 815-5057.
To be eligible for consideration, completed applications must be received no later than Aug. 16.