‘Freedom is Not Free’ topic of next Republican Women meeting

By Sandy Artzberger

Special to The SUN

“Freedom is Not Free” is speaker Rosemarie Beal’s topic at the July 9 noon meeting of the Archuleta County Republican Women at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant.

In 1957, Beal and her family escaped from East Germany. She has experienced socialism firsthand and will talk about her life and her escape to freedom on the other side of the Iron Curtain.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, a poem Beal wrote is timely: “Freedom is not free — often taken for granted, precious when lost, priceless to those who desire it most, and they, who are not free will pay the price, no matter the cost.

All are welcome July 9. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting is from noon to 1 p.m.