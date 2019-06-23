Free gardening talk with Ron Chacey: Choosing vegetable varieties and other gardening tips

By Leslie Wustrack

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners are sponsoring a free educational series on gardening throughout the spring and summer months at a variety of Pagosa Springs venues. Renowned expert Ron Chacey covers all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, June 25, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. in Pagosa Springs, Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will discuss how to choose vegetable varieties that do best in this region. Chacey will share some of his tried and true favorites and some of his least favorites. He will also offer some general vegetable gardening tips from garden planning to diagnosing common plant disorders to weed management.

The evening’s format begins with a Q&A session followed by the garden talk. On Tuesday, June 25, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Chacey is inviting attendees to bring their questions — on any gardening topic of interest — and Chacey will spend 30 minutes covering the inquiries. At 5 p.m., Chacey will discuss choosing vegetable varieties and offer general vegetable gardening tips. The talk will conclude with real-life stories and information about what Chacey is actually doing right now in his personal gardens.

An avid grower with seven decades plus of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge. In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses.

Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. To receive more information, email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the lovely space. One of the gardeners has donated colorful (blank) prayer flags that will soon be hung in the garden. If you’d like to write a positive message on one of the flags, simply ask any gardener in attendance and they’ll be happy to assist.

The 4:30 to 6 p.m. free gardening talk will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse on Tuesday night, June 25. Light refreshments will be served. Event attendees will receive a free copy of Chacey’s 2019 Vegetable Growing Notes.

Visit www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for further information.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Gardening, Lifestyle, Top Stories