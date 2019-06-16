Pagosa Rotary to present Las Vegas Casino Night June 21

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

There’s a saying that goes, “Better late than never.” Although, it sure doesn’t apply to getting tickets for the Las Vegas Casino Night event. There are only so many tickets that can be sold because of the space required for all those gaming tables, auction item tables and dance floor.

On June 21, Las Vegas Casino Night will be held at the PLPOA Clubhouse from 6:30 to 10 p.m. It will be a fun-filled evening of socializing, play-money betting that will translate into prizes at the end of the evening, a silent auction, dancing to the music of The Retro Cats and three entry ticket drawings for $100, $200 and $400 in cash — in short, a rollicking, good ol’ time.

This fundraiser benefits the Rotary Scholarship Fund, which goes toward granting scholarships to our high school seniors, teacher mini-grant projects, the third-grade dictionary giveaway, the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, and the incoming and outgoing Exchange Student Program. This fundraiser is not only a fun-filled evening, but a huge boost for local educational needs that would not be there otherwise.

If you miss out on being able to buy these sought-after tickets, you can still donate to the Rotary Education Fund by contacting a Rotarian. If you are able to snag a ticket or two, surprise your neighbor or friend by gifting them a ticket so they can join in the fun with you. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce and The Choke Cherry Tree for $45. If you wait until the last minute, it will cost you $50 at the door. In short, “The early bird gets the worm.”

Follow these topics: Clubs, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories