Fourth of July parade information announced

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Fourth of July Parade will be held July 4 at 10 a.m.

Applications, waivers and general information are now available on the The Pagosa Springs SUN website, www.pagosasun.com, or at Chamber of Commerce and its website, www.pagosachamber.com.

The parade committee is encouraging all entries to decorate their floats in the true red, white and blue colors that exemplify our nation’s patriotism. So, get those wheels turning to come up with the best parade entry that depicts what pride in your country means to you. Wave those flags, honor our military and express your love of freedom that is rare in the world today.

The Town of Pagosa Springs will now be presenting the parade, instead of Pagosa Springs Rotary (though the organization is supporting the effort), and there will be significant changes that can be found in the application and waiver. The registration desk will still be at the high school parking lot, but the lineup will be on 6th Street instead of 8th Street.

There will be lots of Rotarians in the registration/lineup area to assist you. Separate waivers will be required from all participants and are included with the application. They must be signed in order to participate in the parade. Another requirement this year is proof of insurance and a copy of your driver’s license for any entry that is a street-legal vehicle.

The parade route has changed, with more viewing and parking opportunities on 2nd Street, Hermosa Street and Hot Springs Boulevard, all the way to Apache Street. A map is available for viewing from the Town of Pagosa Springs, Pagosa SUN and Chamber of Commerce. The route is considerably longer, so walkers and bikers might want to drive the route beforehand to ensure there are no surprises. More information and the route map will follow in future SUN articles or by calling 946-9700.

So, Pagosa, put on your creative thinking caps and get your applications completed by the July 1 deadline. Either deliver it to the Chamber of Commerce or download, scan and email to pagosaparade@gmail.com. After July 1, entries may still enter on the day of the parade at the registration booth, in the high school parking lot, but will be placed at the end of the parade. Be a part of one of Pagosa’s most beloved events of the year and celebrate our country, Pagosa style.

