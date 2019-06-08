Let us introduce ourselves

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Seeking women who like to socialize, shop, hike, travel, fish, design clothing and jewelry, garden, dance, entertain, ski, ATV and/or support the arts — pretty much anything you enjoy doing. And, if you like to eat, our monthly potluck lunch is always a winner.

If any of these interests describe you, you’ll fit right in with today’s Mountain View Homemakers. Our members are involved in a variety of activities, and once a month we share time together learning and laughing. Every woman is welcome because whether you live in a house on four wheels or four stories high, you are a homemaker. We support each other in times of need, sharing our talents, hobbies and experiences with each other.

Following our potluck meal, you will enjoy educational and entertaining programs. Look forward to our annual “Make It, Bake It or Buy It Auction” on July 11, informative discussions on dementia and memory loss, as well as high-altitude baking secrets. Discover your next favorite jewelry/accessory item at our annual exchange, celebrate our Day of Thanksgiving and our always-popular Christmas choir presentation.

We are also a philanthropic group and donate to local nonprofits. Additional community service activities include Loaves and Fishes and sprucing up the Pagosa Springs San Juan Historical Museum for locals and visitors to enjoy. We are often called on to assist at local events such as providing meals for Habitat for Humanity and an Archuleta County Youth Disaster Training event. If we are called on to help, count us in.

While we are a 56-year-old Pagosa Springs organization, none of us have belonged for that long. We enjoy welcoming new members, whether you live here full/part time or are visiting. For more information, call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360.

