National 4-H

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) proclaimed Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Week at Tuesday’s BoCC meeting. Becky Jacobson, 4-H program coordinator, and 4-H members of Archuleta County received a signed copy of the proclamation and are looking forward to another 4-H year. Pictured here are Ron Maez, District 5 President Lorah Beth Jacobson, Ashlie Elliott, Amelia Laverty, Macey Jacobson, Becky Jacobson, Hailey Shult and Alvin Schaaf. The 4-H open house is Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. for those who are interested in learning more about the program.

