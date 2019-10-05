Unitarians to hear about hidden wisdom of ancient Peruvian cultures

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

Peru is a magical place of spellbinding beauty, from mountains to beaches and rainforest to lakes. This Sunday in our search for truth and meaning, we will experience a lay-led service presented by Julie Loar based on her travels to sacred sites in this land of many ancient cultures and rich traditions.

Some believe certain aspects of Peru may be a legacy from the mythical land of Lemuria. Detailed maps of the lost continents Mu and Atlantis were found on stone tablets from Pre-Inca Peru by Dr. Javier Cabrera, engraved in stone and photographed by Robert Charroux. Like Santa Fe, the blended cultural influences are strongly felt. The indigenous culture is strong in the country and mountains, and its power and symbolism vibrate through the ancient landscape.

Loar’s presentation will include slides of pyramids in Lima; Sacsayhuaman stone monoliths in Cusco area; The Sacred Valley of the Incas — Ollantayambo fortress; Macchu Pichu, one of the new seven wonders of the world; and Lake Titicaca and the Uros Islands — spongy reeds that are made into floating islands, boats and houses.

She will also discuss the Nazca Lines — amazing animal shapes only visible from above — and shamanic medicines.

Loar serves on the steering committee and is the multiple award-winning author of six books and dozens of articles.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community. On the third and fourth Sundays (Oct. 20 and 27), leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny.

To schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information about the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, call 731-7900.

Religious Exploration (RE) classes will also resume on the third and fourth Sundays and continue through to May. For more information about RE, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.