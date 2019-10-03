Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers

The Pagosa Senior Center Meals on Wheels program delivers approximately 3,000 fresh and frozen meals a year. We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen meals for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents to help them stay healthy and independent in their own homes.

This program is vitally important because many seniors have little to no access to nutritious meals. They are often too frail or have health complications that prevent them from preparing meals for themselves or from using the Pagosa Springs Senior Center’s Community Café where lunch is served on-site Monday though Friday.

The Senior Center needs volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers for one day a week (or become part of our substitute driver team). Please join us as part of our driver team and build wonderful relationships with the seniors in our community. Call 264-2167.

AARP Smart Driver Course

The AARP Smart Driver course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Why take the course?

Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better as a result of what they learned in the course, and over eight in 10 participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.

AARP membership is not required to take the course.

The classroom course costs only $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, please call (970) 462-9613.

Due to popular demand, the Senior Center is hosting a fifth class on Oct. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room in the Senior Center.

Pre-Columbia America is the topic of the meeting. The vikings and other early explorers will be included. Native Americans, Machu Picchu and any other topics from early Pre-Columbian American history will be discussed. Please come and share the books or topics of the pre-Columbian period that interest you.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3 — Chicken and pork sausage gumbo, rice, green chili corn pudding, milk, salad bar and bread pudding with pecans.

Friday, Oct. 4 — Crunchy baked catfish with tartar sauce, roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed cabbage, milk, salad bar and lemon cream pie.

Monday, Oct. 7 — Turkey a la king with buttered egg noodles, spaghetti squash with spinach and mushrooms, green beans with almonds, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Beef meatball sandwich, cream of zucchini soup, sweet potato fries with smoked paprika, milk, salad bar and orange dessert bar.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Chicken enchiladas suiza, caramelized butternut squash, Mexican beets, milk, salad bar and German chocolate cake.

Thursday, Oct. 10 — Mahi taco with coleslaw, cilantro/lime rice, charro beans, milk, salad bar and Irish lemon pudding.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.