Ninja Warrior Challenge to support Pagosa Peak Open School

By Alison Beach

Special to The SUN

On Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., Pagosa Peak Open School’s students will compete in our second annual Ninja Warrior Challenge.

This year’s challenge will feature a Ninja Warrior obstacle course designed by our sixth-grade class.

Families are invited to come show students support as they engage in a fun and healthy field day challenge. In the spirit of true teamwork, classmates will be there to cheer each other on and help each other successfully complete the Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

Students are raising funds to support Pagosa Peak Open School’s capital campaign to purchase its current building. Parties interested in supporting the school are welcome to go online to the general donation page at: https://www.getmovinfundhub.com/student-webpage/5d85355d5b131 or drop donations off in person at the front desk during school hours.

Donations are tax-deductible and go directly toward the purchase of the building to give Pagosa Peak Open School a permanent home.