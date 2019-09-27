CSU Extension welcomes new member to team

By Robin Young

Special to The PREVIEW

Karen Lindner is the newest member of the Colorado State University Extension team in Archuleta County. Lindner is the 4-H STEM AmeriCorps Service member. She will be providing STEM resources and education in our community for the next year.

Lindner has been in full swing in her role so far. She organized the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. This is one of three national days of service that our 4-H STEM AmeriCorps members participate in each year.

This year, members were asked to perform an act of kindness in their communities. Lindner chose to recognize the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11. Utilizing ideas from Pinterest and her skills as a crafter, Lindner assembled 50 care packages containing Gatorade, snacks and (the overwhelming hit) hand sanitizer. The bags also contained an inspiring quote to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices the deputies make day in and day out.

Lindner was invited to attend the all-department staff meeting at the sheriff’s office on Sept. 11 and was able to speak to the staff about her role in the community this year with AmeriCorps and presenting 4-H STEM programming. She also shared her appreciation for the job that they all do in the community.

“I wanted the deputies to know that we see them, care about them and that they are appreciated,” Lindner said.

The project was so successful that she plans to complete a similar project again next year. She also has plans to help with the sheriff’s office holiday community service project in December.

Lindner’s commitment to education and STEM are not new. In addition to her responsibilities with AmeriCorps, Lindner is a teacher and coach at the middle school. She has been teaching for 12 years and her experience expands from kindergarten through sixth grade. Lindner hopes to bring an awareness of the importance of STEM programming to Archuleta County.

“I want students to learn to love and appreciate math and science and see that there are many opportunities and careers that they can explore,” she said.