Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Take Back Day

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office will again participate in the National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The event, which allows for the safe disposal of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications, will take place Oct. 26 in front of the Archuleta County Courthouse at 449 San Juan St.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After unwanted drugs are collected at the Take Back Day site, they are securely packaged and held until a pickup or drop-off is arranged with the DEA.

Needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs cannot be accepted.

The DEA’s website notes, “According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

