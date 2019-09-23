Archuleta Dems to hold chili supper

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party will hold its annual chili supper at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the County Extension building, located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds, 344 U.S. 84.

In addition to a variety of chili with all the trimmings, we will have salad, cornbread and ice cream sundaes. Beer and wine will be available for $5. A donation of $10 is suggested for an adult dinner; children are free.

In addition to great food, this year’s supper will feature some wonderful speakers. Joining us will be Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, who will provide an update on state initiatives to elect Democratic candidates in 2020 and the current political climate. Our state representative for HD59, Barbara McLachlan, of Durango, will discuss the upcoming legislative session as well as 2019 accomplishments. We will hear from two of the candidates for U.S. House District 3 trying to unseat Scott Tipton, State Rep. Donald Valdez and Dr. Root Routledge.

Valdez is a rancher from La Jara in the San Luis Valley. His district, 62, covers a wide swath of south-central Colorado from the New Mexico border to the suburbs of Pueblo and encompassing parts of eight counties.

Routledge is a tech entrepreneur and Air Force veteran from Durango. He is an advocate for combating climate change.

Finally, we have invited all of the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate.

All donations benefit the local party. If you want to donate chili or other food items such as grated cheese, ready-to-serve salad and dressing or chips and salsa, if you want to volunteer to assist, or have questions, contact Sue Yalom at 731-1091 or Becky Herman at 903-0788.

Everyone is welcome. Hope to see you there for an interesting and enlightening (and delicious) evening.