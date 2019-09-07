Catholic classes set to start Sept. 24

By Roxanne Schick

Special to The PREVIEW

Have you ever thought about becoming a Catholic?

Have you been baptized in another church and are thinking about becoming Catholic?

Have you been baptized Catholic but not received your First Communion or confirmation?

Have you been away from Mass and the Eucharist for some time because of questions/doubts about your faith?

Do you have a thirst to learn more about the richness of your Catholic faith?

Then we invite you to come as you are to learn more about the way, the truth and the life through the RCIA Program.

When? Tuesday evenings Sept. 24 through March 31 at John Paul II Catholic Church from 6 to 8 p.m. (classes will not be held around Thanksgiving and Christmas).

We will explore topics such as:

• Why do we need the church?

• Understanding the Mass and a brief history of:

• The Sacraments — biblical origin and history; a more in-depth look at the Eucharist including the real Presence of Christ, our need for Eucharistic Graces and Eucharistic Miracles; a more in-depth perspective on the sacrament of reconciliation.

• The Commandments.

• The Creed.

• Mary and the saints.

• Prayer.

• Brief history of the Bible.

• Brief history of the church and early fathers.

• Top questions Catholics are asked about their faith.

If you are considering on becoming Catholic or returning to the faith, please call the John Paul II Office at 731-5744 and make an appointment with Fr. Kenny. For Adult Confirmation, please fill out a registration form obtained at the office. If you wish to learn more about your faith, please call the office and let them know you will be attending class.