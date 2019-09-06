Road project planned for U.S. 84

Special to The SUN

On Sept. 9, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on various highways in southwestern Colorado. This work consists of upgrading and replacing guardrail end treatments across the region.

Work will take place on eight state/U.S. highways within Archuleta, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Rio Grande and Saguache counties. Crews will only perform work on a single highway at a time. This project is anticipated to be completed in November, weather permitting.

In Archuleta County, project work is expected to take place on U.S. 84 at various locations. Work on this highway will take approximately three weeks. Mile points listed for this work include: 4.42-4.53, 11.18-11.25, 11.50-11.57, 16.56-16.65 and 18.56-18.69.

Travel impacts

Regular work hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No weekend work is anticipated.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures within an active work zone.

Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in each work zone.

There are no oversize/overweight restrictions.