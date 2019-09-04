Durango Elks Lodge scholarships announced

By Helen Wilkinson

Special to The SUN

Durango Elks Lodge No. 507 announces the Elks National Foundation 2020 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Competition.

Applications are available online now. For complete details and to access the application, visit enf.elks.org/mvs.

Any high school senior who is a U.S. citizen may apply for an MVS scholarship.

Applications must be submitted online on or before Nov. 5.

Applicants need not be related to a member of the Elks.

Other ENF scholarship opportunities can be found online at http://www.elks.org/ENF/scholars Applicants not selected for an ENF scholarship may still be eligible for a 2020 Durango Elks Lodge #507 local scholarship. If you have questions, contact Helen Wilkinson at elks507scholarships@yahoo.com.