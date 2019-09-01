Rehearsals for Community Christmas Concerts to begin

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

Folks are working hard putting up firewood, wrapping up outdoor projects and getting the kids ready for the start of school. With all that going on, how far away can Christmas be? Answer: Not as far as you think.

The Pagosa Springs Choral Society is beginning its rehearsals for this year’s edition of the Community Christmas Concerts, which will be performed on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

The first rehearsal for this 60- to 70-member, non-audition choir will be held on Sept. 10, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. and the rehearsal at 7 p.m. There will be a $20 registration fee to defray the cost of music. Rehearsals will continue each Tuesday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. except for Thanksgiving week.

The Choral Society is pleased to announce that, once again, Dan Burch, music director for Pagosa Springs High School, will serve as the director of the choir and Venita Burch will provide accompaniment.

The concert series features both sacred and seasonal selections including “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” “All Is Well” and George Frideric Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” A select jazz ensemble will offer two more light-hearted selections, including “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.”

Not only do the rehearsals provide the opportunity to sharpen musical skills, but it is also a great way to renew old friendships and make some new ones. So, if you can carry a tune and would like to be a part of the community’s celebration of the Christmas season, you are cordially invited to be part of this year’s choir.