UU talk to focus on dogs and the interdependent web

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

This Sunday’s speaker will be of interest to a great many of us. Unitarian Universalist (UU) member Bob LeCour will speak about his life with his dogs and there are so many of us who also do share our lives with our dogs.

“My destiny put dogs in my life from the time I moved to Colorado to the present in a big way,” said LeCour.

In this talk, LeCour will speak about his experiences as developer of a large kennel, show dog breeder, sled-dog racer, weight-pulling trainer and the owner of a wonderful series of pets. He hopes to show how these animals helped him to find himself. This talk supports our seventh principle: respect for the interdependent web of existence of which we are a part.

LeCour was raised in the east, educated in the south and west, and has lived most of his life in the high country of Colorado, which he considers home ground. He worked as a science teacher and library administrator on the Front Range of Colorado. He lives full-time now in Pagosa Springs with wife Karen and dog Cadmus.

Let’s explore this seventh principle a bit further. On the most immediate level, it creates awareness of our interdependence with creatures other than human and with the natural environment. Such an awareness can grow into life practices that counter the dangerous myth of the natural environment as a “resource” to be exploited — a myth that was created at the birth of our nation and is with us still. While none would claim a perfect environmental record, still many UUs actively practice good stewardship of our planet. We do that individually and as members of the Pagosa UU Fellowship Social Action Committee whose recent agenda includes items that range from concrete efforts to reduce the use of plastic in our homes to supporting the creation of the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary.

Our fellowship offers an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action and support in spiritual growth. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community. On the third and fourth Sundays (Sept. 15 and 22), leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny. On this Sunday, lay leader LeCour will lead the service and present the program.

On Sept. 15. the Religious Exploration (RE) program will resume. Parents come meet the RE coordinator, Anna Ramirez, and learn about our program for children. Service on Sept. 15 will take place at the gazebo in the Whispering Pines Town Home Park (corner of Park and Eaton). This will be a family-friendly potluck event with attendees bringing a tasty something to share, chairs and plates and utensils. For more information, contact Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Join us. For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.