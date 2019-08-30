Southwest Paddlefest planned at Navajo Lake

By Mary Kurt-Mason

Special to The SUN

The days are sunny, the water is warm and the crowds are gone. It’s time for the Southwest Paddlefest at Navajo Lake.

This exciting event is planned for Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windsurfer Beach and includes the chance for one of the participants to go home with a brand new HALA paddle board.

Bring your own paddle board or rent one there to participate in the 1K race, timed obstacle course or the best dance/trick routine. There will be multiple divisions for all ages, so if you’re able to hold a paddle and can sit, kneel or stand on a paddle board, there will be an event for you.

A special prize will also be arbitrarily awarded for best costume.

Single event entry fees range from $20 to $25 for children and $45 for adults. Random drawings for registered participants will take place throughout the day including one for a brand new HALA paddle board. (Must be present to win.) Register online at www.gowjp.com/swp or call 731-4081.

Discounted camping at Windsurfer Beach is available for the Southwest Paddlefest. Call 731-4081 for camping information.

Save the Saturday after Labor Day for the Southwest Paddlefest and come to Navajo Lake for a great ode to summer.