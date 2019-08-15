David Lee Snyder

David Lee Snyder, son of John Lee Snyder (deceased) and Patricia Mae Snyder. Survived by Michael Snyder (brother) and Nicholas Snyder (nephew).

David died from a gunshot wound on July 2. His death is still under investigation by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Department.

David was born and raised in Colorado but traveled the world with enthusiasm, compassion and always some type of a musical instrument in hand. He will be missed dearly by his friends, neighbors and his immediate surviving family members. David never married and had no children.