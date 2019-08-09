Mountain Light Music Festival underway, concert Friday

By Kathy Wadenpfuhl

Special to The PREVIEW

Audiences in Pagosa Springs will be delighted with the variety of music that they will hear this week during Mountain Light Music Festival (MLMF). The festival concerts will be very diverse in musical genres. The Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse will be the venue for the second concert, on Friday, Aug. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Sol Brass Quintet is a very talented group of musicians from Baylor University. Its musical program includes “Canzona Bergamasca” by Samuel Scheidt and, once again, an original composition by trumpeter Joey Tkach (b. 1997) called “Lush.” What a talented group of young people that Pagosa Springs will be honored to hear.

Baylor Brass, faculty of the MLMF, will continue to dazzle audiences with an arrangement of “The Cowboys” by John Williams, and a “Pasodoble Torero-El Gato Montes” by Manuel Panella.

Also complimenting the Baylor Brass’ repertoire will be three featured solos. Wiff Rudd, trumpet, will be featured on Duke Ellington’s “Concerto for Cootie.” Brent Phillips will bring to life the classic trombone solo, “The Bluebells of Scotland” by Arthur Pryor. And, on horn, Jeff Powers will perform a sonata by Italian composer Luigi Cherubini. This phenomenal brass quintet always ends its performances with an arrangement of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” The original composition is by John Rutter, founder of the Cambridge Singers, and is a setting of the Priestly Blessing, from the Book of Numbers in the Bible. The blessing is used at the conclusion of worship, baptism, marriage and other special occasions in Christian worship.

The Mountain Light Festival Brass Choir will be made up of Baylor faculty, Sol Brass Quintet members and MLMF brass students. This large group will be performing the “Toccata in E minor” by J.S. Bach, “Colonial Song” by Percy Grainger and an antiphonal Gabrieli “Sonata Pian e forte.”

The MLMF Festival Brass Choir will also be closing the concert with two stunning arrangements of D. Marlatt’s, Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

Please join us on this Friday night for a concert that will lift your spirits, touch your heart, amaze your hearing and bless your soul.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com.

If you would like to support this growing festival by making a donation, go to the website www.mountainlightmusicfestival.com. Donations can be made at different sponsorship levels. All proceeds go directly into the growth of the MLMF. Questions? Call Kathy Wadenpfuhl, (409) 720-7445, or Carol Larsen, (214) 649-5041.