Colorado State Tree Farm Committee to hold forest landowner outreach, recognition event at Seidel Tree Farm

By John Janowski

Special to The SUN

Do you have an interest in managing your private forestland or would you like to know more?

The Colorado State Tree Farm Committee will hold a forest landowner outreach and recognition event on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seidel Tree Farm in Pagosa Springs.

The event will provide an opportunity to network with others having similar interest in forestry. Learn about natural resource management and recognize Colorado’s 2019 Outstanding Tree Farmer, Logger and Forester of the Year.

The Colorado State Tree Farm Committee is a nonprofit group that administers the American Tree Farm System program of Colorado for the American Forest Foundation. The American Forest Foundation is one of the largest conservation groups based in Washington, D.C., and promotes multiple forestry initiatives throughout the U.S. via an extensive network of volunteers such as the Colorado State Tree Farm Committee. It is instrumental in keeping our congressional leaders informed of the forestry issues many of us face.

Many of the forestry initiatives we see in our area ­­— Cloman Park clearing, various homeowners association and subdivision initiatives, Upper Blanco work with the U.S. Forest Service, NRCS, the Colorado State Forest Service, etc. — are started and driven by the Tree Farm group, with most of the work being conducted on private land. These initiatives are then often handed over to the various other groups and agencies to work directly with the land owners. These efforts include promoting the following: thinning, fire mitigation, watershed impact, water quantity, wildlife and recreation, among other uses.

We annually lobby Congress on various healthy forestry impact initiatives and needs, affecting the monies that are budgeted and appropriated, impacting the budgets for multiple state and federal agencies. These efforts directly impact our area, provide jobs and affect the forest health we see all around us. We work extensively with private forest landowners, whether they are commercial tree farmers or private landowners, to affect positive change on their land.

Directions to Seidel Tree Farm from Pagosa Springs: From the intersection of U.S. 160 and Piedra Road (County Road 600) on the west side of Pagosa Springs, go northwest approximately 8.9 miles (the first 6.4 miles is paved and then turns to gravel when crossing the cattle guard onto national forest). At 8.9 miles, turn left/west (look for flagging/sign) and proceed through gate on to private road (keep gate as found — closed if cattle are present). Continue 1.1 miles on private road through open pasture and take the left fork (lesser-traveled road and through gate). Continue past the ranch buildings and follow two-track through the open pasture to the meeting location.

Lunch will be provided, followed by awards. Bring your own chair or sit on a log for the keynote speakers. Please RSVP to Dan Wand at Dan.Wand@colostate.edu or 749-2795.