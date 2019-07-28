Find your rhythm at Tuesday hand-drumming sessions

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, July 30, at noon.

The class is a family-friendly activity in which joy, fun and playfulness abound. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

The distance from Clearwater, Fla., to Pagosa Springs is 1,921 miles — only a heartbeat away. LaDelle Daly travels from Florida to Pagosa each summer to spend time with her family. Daly’s journey as a healing drum circle facilitator was described in an article, titled “Weekly hand-drumming sessions spur healing exercises,” in the July 3 edition of The PREVIEW.

This summer, Daly and her daughters are participating in the Pagosa drumming class. She is introducing the class to some of the techniques that she has been utilizing in her drumming group back home.

“I am so happy you inspired my mother LaDelle Daly to drum,” said Michele Bezney. “I never understood the energy the drum music gives off until she started drumming. LaDelle has always been a self-starter, open to trying new experiences. She’s an inspiration to all who are associated with her, including her nine grandchildren who always say, ‘If Onnie (the name they call LaDelle) can challenge herself constantly, then so can we.’ What I admire most is that LaDelle has been able to meld her Reiki master experience with her drums to produce a healing drum circle, bringing several of her talents together.”

JoDee Hub said, “It has been a joy to watch my mother, Cadelle, who turns 88 this month, learn to perfect her drumming, and to lead and teach her drumming group, which is called the Heartbeats. I do not have a musical background, but have found since joining my mother’s group I can find my own rhythm. I joined her drum group at first just to carry all the drums and other instruments, but started learning to play with all the ladies. I bought my own djembe drum. I also have a handmade African round drum.”

Hub continued: “My mother told me about the drumming group, here in Pagosa, where she learned about drumming last year. I was able to come to Pagosa this summer and have been to the group several times. Playing the drums in different rhythms brings me a sense of peace and enjoyment. I like feeling the vibrations on the drum as I play.”

For more information about the hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.