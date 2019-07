Aspen House secures funds and closes land deal to build a home for developmentally disabled adults

Aspen House, a group formed by dedicated parents to create a home for adult children with developmental disabilities, has taken a big step as the group recently reached its fundraising goal to purchase land.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.