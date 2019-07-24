Save the date for Auction for the Animals

By Mike Stoll

Special to The PREVIEW

On Aug. 23, the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs will host the Auction for the Animals at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The annual August auction is the Humane Society’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year, so please mark your calendar now to attend a worthwhile and highly entertaining event.

2019 marks 25 consecutive years for the Auction for the Animals, and our Silver Anniversary gala celebration will truly be a fun and festive evening in support of the area’s only animal shelter. Auction attendees will be treated to a sumptuous dinner and dessert, complemented by a cash bar with a variety of fine beverages. The Tim Sullivan Band will provide musical entertainment, so bring your dancing shoes if you’re inclined.

The silent and live auctions will feature fabulous merchandise donated by local businesses and individuals as well as gala trip packages, gift baskets and an array of awesome items from around the globe. This year’s auction will be conducted by a company and will feature streamlined check-in and check-out along with an online site to preview auction items the week of the event. For additional auction information, visit our website at www.humanesociety.biz.

Event tickets are $50 and will go on sale Friday, July 26. Tickets may be purchased at the Humane Society thrift store and animal shelter, Two Old Crows Gallery or by calling 264-5549. Tickets will not be available at the door. This is a very popular event that has sold out the past several years, so don’t delay and remember to buy your tickets in advance.

Whether you can attend the auction or not, don’t forget to purchase tickets for the third annual Raining Cats and Dogs Raffle. Raffle tickets are only $25 (or five tickets for $100) and one lucky winner will receive one-third of the ticket sale proceeds — last year’s winner took home over $1,600. The shelter animals get the lion’s share of the proceeds to help pay for food and veterinary care.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn during the Auction for the Animals and the lucky ticket holder does not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are available at the Humane Society animal shelter, thrift store and administration office. Buy some raffle tickets between now and Aug. 23 and lend your support to the shelter animals.

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Auction for the Animals.

Funds raised through the auction go directly to benefit the homeless dogs and cats in our community.

Board members and volunteers donate their time and talents to handle fundraising efforts by the organization and new volunteers are always welcome. Auction donations are tax-deductible, and auction items and financial sponsorships are currently being accepted.

For more information about donating or the benefits of sponsoring this year’s Auction for the Animals, please contact the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs administration office at 264-5549. The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization.