Club 20 to host second week of Summer Policy Committee Meetings in Pagosa Springs

By Christian Reece

Special to The SUN

Community leaders from across Western Colorado will gather over a two-week period in July to participate in Club 20’s Summer Policy Committee Meetings.

Over the two-weeks, co-chairs from each of Club 20’s nine policy committees will facilitate meetings to encourage discourse on many of the pressing issues impacting our region.

Week two of the Summer Policy Committee Meetings will take place in Pagosa Springs on July 25 and 26.

“The Summer Policy Committee Meetings provide Club 20 members and the general public with the opportunity to learn about current issues, legislative updates, and proposed policy changes that will impact the Western Slope,” said CLUB 20 Executive Director, Christian Reece. “We are fortunate to have experts available in each of our policy areas who can guide our committees through discussions and help to develop actionable solutions.”

During the second week of committee meetings in Pagosa Springs, four of Club 20’s policy committees will meet over the course of two days at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall, 451 Lewis St.

Don’t miss this phenomenal opportunity to shape the future of Western Colorado.

These discussions are free and open to the public. Registration is requested for planning purposes. For a complete list of agendas and for more information, visit the event section on our home page at www.club20.org.

The committee meetings schedule and key topics are as follows.

Thursday, July 25

Agriculture, 9-11:30 a.m.

• National Western Center Project Update, Christie Vilsack and Jenny Frank, Colorado State University System.

• Initiative #107: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing and Bighorn/Domestic Sheep Update, Bonnie Brown, executive director, Colorado Wool Growers Association.

Water, 12:30-3 p.m.

• Colorado Department of Natural Resources Update, Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

• Colorado Legislative Session Recap, Zane Kessler, Colorado River Water River Conservation District.

• Colorado River Basin Risk Study and Drought Contingency Planning, Kessler, Colorado River Water River Conservation District.

• Federal Legislation Updates.

Friday, July 26

Public Lands and Natural Resources, 9-11:30 a.m.

• Watershed Risk Assessment Efforts, Brad Piehl, co-owner, JW Associates.

• Innovation with Biomass Energy, Biochar, and Sawtimber Products, JR Ford, Pagosa Land Company, owner.

• Introduction of New Southwest Colorado Parks and Wildlife Manager and Wildlife and Hunting Updates.

• Federal Legislation Updates.

Energy, 12:30-3 p.m.

• Federal Legislation Updates.

• The Energy Industry, Public Perceptions, Matt Dempsey, Western Wire.

• Recap of the 2019 Colorado Legislative Session, Dianna Orf, attorney/lobbyist, Orf & Orf, PC.

• Implications and Challenges, Implementation of Climate and Oil and Gas Bills in Colorado.

About Club 20

Club 20 is a 66-year-old coalition of the individuals, businesses, organizations and local governments in Western Colorado’s 22 counties and exists to advocate for the interests of this region on both the state and national levels.