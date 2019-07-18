Town waives jail building permit fees

Approves first reading of shop financing ordinance

At its July 2 meeting, the five members of the Pagosa Springs Town Council present voted unanimously to waive design review and building permit fees for Archuleta County’s Harman Park jail project.

